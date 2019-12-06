× Cooler open to weekend…arctic air dialed in for next week!

Expect a spotty shower around this morning but plenty of dry space too. Along with a slight chance of showers, temperatures remain very mild for early December. Rain chances will diminish with the passage of a cold front mid-morning, as sunshine slowly builds in for the afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the lower to middle 40’s, as winds increase from the northwest! This will add a slight chill but the sunshine will be welcomed. And a nice way to end a quiet workweek!

Tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop quickly! Low’s overnight will drop into the lower 20’s before sunrise. After a frosty start, sunshine will reign for your Saturday, as highs return to seasonal levels. Milder weather on Sunday, as clouds increase through the day.

Rain showers loom for early next week, before an arctic blast arrives on Tuesday and into Wednesday! This could bring a change from rain to snow by Tuesday morning. For the short-term, any snow accumulations look light and sporadic. Look for more updates over the weekend!