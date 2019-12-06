× Gates at Naval Air Station Pensacola ‘secured’ after reports of active shooter

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, secured its gates following reports of an active shooter, according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the active shooter situation has ended.

“The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead,” the department said.

When CNN spoke to dispatch at the Naval Air Station, CNN was told, “We have an active situation right now.” The line was disconnected.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an active shooter, it told CNN, “and it’s going on right now.”

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola. More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019