× IMPD arrests suspect accused in 9 robberies in November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man linked to nine business robberies in the Indianapolis area.

IMPD said the investigation began in November after a series of business robberies around the city that shared several characteristics. The targets included gas stations, convenience stores, liquor stores, retail stores, a Subway shop and a Denny’s, police said.

Several of the robberies involved assaults on employees, including the use of a weapon and strangulation.

On Nov. 20, 2019, police arrested Jerry L. Davis, 49, after an attempted robbery at the Speedway at 4830 W. 38th St. and a robbery at the Denny’s located at 2490 N. Post Rd.

At the time of the arrest, Davis had an unrelated parole violation warrant for a previous robbery conviction. He was released from prison in February and has several other robbery convictions, police said.

These are the businesses Davis is accused of robbing, according to IMPD:

November 8, 2019: 21st Amendment Liquors, 2201 E. Broad Ripple Ave

November 11, 2019: Circle K , 2080 N. Shadeland Ave.

November 11, 2019 : Subway, 7050 E. 21st Street

November 12, 2019: Speedway, 7103 N. Keystone Ave.

November 13, 2019: A Taste of Indiana, 5016 E. 62nd Street

November 18, 2019: Speedway, 5990 E. 71st Street

November 18, 2019: Dollar General, 2808 Westlane Road

November 20, 2019: Speedway, 4830 W. 38th Street

November 20, 2019: Denny’s, 2490 Post Drive

Davis faces numerous charges, including robbery, strangulation, battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and corrupt business influence.