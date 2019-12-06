× Indiana football coach Tom Allen agrees to 7-year, $3.9 million per year contract

Editor’s note: The headline was update to reflect the fact that Allen will get an average salary of $3.9 million per year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is holding on to head football coach Tom Allen for the foreseeable future! Allen agreed to terms on a new seven-year contract with an average annual compensation of $3.9 million.

This comes after a dynamite season for the Hoosiers. Allen led IU to its best regular season in 26 years (8-4). It was also the team’s first winning regular season in 12 years.

“When I hired Tom to be our head football coach I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back,” said Athletic Director Fred Glass. “In his three seasons he has proven to be all of that and more which is why I believe the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I thank Tom and his team for their transparent, good-faith approach to these conversations, as well as President McRobbie without whose counsel and support this would not have been possible.”

“It’s no secret Indiana University is a special place to me. I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come,” Allen said.

The contract is still being finalized, and it will be released once it is complete.

Hoosier nation will find out the status of IU’s bowl game on Sunday, December 8, at 4:15 p.m.