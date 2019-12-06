× Indiana fugitive captured in Washington after more than 2 months on the run

MUNCIE, Ind. – A convicted murderer who cut off his electronic monitoring device in Muncie has been captured in Washington after more than two months on the run.

On Oct. 3, Jamie Todd Adams removed his ankle monitor and disappeared. He was on in-home detention as the result of a methamphetamine case. Adams had been previously convicted of murder in 1991 and released from prison in 2015.

Since his release, he’s tested positive for meth and convicted for auto theft, police said.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Marshals captured Adams in Arlington, Washington, Thursday night.

Eaton Police Officer Chris Liggett and TFO George Sheridan of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Great Lakes Region Fugitive Task Force, developed information that Adams may be hiding out in the Pacific Northwest.

He’s charged with escape and prosecutors plan to add a habitual offender enhancement. He will be extradited to Delaware County to face charges. Prosecutors will request that he be held without bail as he awaits trial.