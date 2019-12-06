Kylee’s Kitchen shares 3 easy holiday treats you can make in the microwave
Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Toasted Brown Butter Rosemary Nuts
Ingredients
- 3 cups mixed nuts, unsalted and not roasted
- 3 Tablespoons Challenge unsalted butter
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (add 1/4 teaspoon more if you like spice)
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Place mixed nuts in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 2 minutes to toast the nuts.
- Put butter in large microwave-safe bowl and cover bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes. Remove from bowl and stir. Continue to microwave in 30-second intervals until the butter is amber in color and there are brown flakes of butter at the bottom of the bowl.
- Remove butter from microwave. Stir in brown sugar, rosemary, salt, cayenne pepper, cumin, and black pepper.
- Add nuts to bowl and mix to combine.
- Microwave in 30-second increments for 4 minutes, stirring each time.
- Spread out nuts in single layer on parchment paper and let cool before serving.
Recipe adapted from No Spoon Necessary
White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn
Ingredients
- 24 cups (about 2 microwave bags) popped plain popcorn (sea salt is fine, but not buttered popcorn)
- 12 ounces white chocolate or white candy coating
- 1/2 cup peppermint candies (about 8 candy canes)
- Red sprinkles (optional)
Directions
- Spread out popcorn in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
- Crush candy canes by placing them in bag and smashing them with rolling pin
- Melt white chocolate in microwave in 30-second intervals until smooth, stirring each time. It should take about 2 minutes.
- Drizzle white chocolate over popcorn and sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies and sprinkles.
- Allow white chocolate to harden before breaking into pieces and serving.
Recipe adapted from Taste of Home
Chai-spiced granola
Ingredients
- 4 cups rolled oats
- 1 1/2 cups mixed nuts
- 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted, or olive oil
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Microwave just the granola in microwave safe bowl for 2 minutes, stirring at the 1-minute mark.
- Combine all other ingredients with the oats and microwave on high for 4 minutes, stirring after every minute. The oats should start to brown.
- Cool granola on parchment paper before serving.