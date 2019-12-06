× Richmond man killed in crash after allegedly fleeing police

RICHMOND, Ind. — Authorities said a Richmond man was killed in a crash after allegedly fleeing from police Thursday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department (RPD), around 11:30 p.m. on December 5, officers tried to make a traffic of a black 2008 BMW close to 14th St. and National Rd. West.

Police said the BMW fled east bound at a high rate of speed on National Rd. West, and drove through a parking lot on the corner of SW 2nd St. and National Rd. West, continuing south on SW 2nd St.

The BMW briefly stopped in the 200 Block of SW 2nd St. and the driver refused to obey commands to surrender, police said.

RPD said the BMW again fled south on SW 2nd at a high rate of speed.

Police lost sight of the BMW before it crashed on the 1100 Block of Abington Pike.

First responders attempted to save the driver of the BMW, but were unsuccessful.

RPD said the driver, Phillip Casebolt, 36, of Richmond, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation, according to RPD, and the Indiana State Police are assisting.