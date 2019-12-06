Memphis police say woman pulls gun on McDonald’s employees over condiment mix-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee woman is facing felony charges after police say she pulled a gun on McDonald's employees over condiments.

On Nov. 25, three employees told authorities that they were working at the Memphis McDonald's when Asia Vester ordered in the drive-thru line. She received her food, but then allegedly became upset when she was given ketchup instead of jelly.

Words were reportedly exchanged, and that's when the 20-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees before driving away.

Police were able to obtain video of the incident and identified Vester as a person of interest in the case. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Local McDonald's management referred WREG to their corporate office. WREG left McDonald's corporate a message but have not heard back.

Vester is now out on bond and is due in court next Wednesday.