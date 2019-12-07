Dozens brave the cold for Blizzard Blitz at Martinsville High School

Posted 4:03 PM, December 7, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Students, teachers, parents and community members showed up at Martinsville High School Saturday morning for a chilly 5K.

School officials said the high school hosted its first Blizzard Blitz Saturday morning.

The 5K fun run/walk raised money for the Student Activity Fund. This helps student initiatives not covered by book fees including lunch rewards and special field trips.

71 people participated in the event. The winner completed the 5K in 16 minutes and 6 seconds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.