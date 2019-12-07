Local pastors, neighbors say desperation can lead to crimes close to Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The holiday season gives many of us a feeling of unity, but when people can't provide Christmas presents for their families it can lead to desperation. Local pastors, neighbors even police said theft crimes seem to go up as we approach the holiday because people will do what they can to give their families gifts.

Reverend Clyde Posey of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said in his experience, people willing to commit robberies and burglaries are more likely to do that at Christmas because they cannot bear the thought of missing out. Posey explained as some see people around them with a lot, it's a stark reminder of where they fall short.