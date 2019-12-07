× Pacers escape Knicks comeback attempt for 104-103 win

T.J. Warren led five Pacers in double figures with 25 points, and New York’s Julius Randle missed a game-tying free throw with 0.1 on the clock, as the Blue and Gold outlasted the Knicks for a 104-103 win inside Madison Square Garden.

Indiana (15-8) led by eight points entering the fourth quarter, but New York (4-19) slowly chipped away, inching to within two in the final seconds. A foul called on Aaron Holiday gave the Knicks an opportunity to tie as Randle hit his first shot — but then missed the second to end the game.

Joining Warren in double figures was Domantas Sabonis (19), Doug McDermott (16), Jeremy Lamb (13), and Aaron Holiday (12). Sabonis added 15 rebounds for his 18th double-double in 23 games this season.

The win ends a five-game road trip for the Pacers, one they finish with three wins and two losses. The Blue and Gold next return home to face the Clippers Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.