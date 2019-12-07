× Temperatures rise into the 50s before a shot of arctic air send them tumbling to the teens

It’s been a beautiful, although chilly start the weekend. We’re keeping with the calm, clear skies through Saturday evening. This is a perfect night to enjoy some of the holiday light displays around town. Bundle up! It may be dry but lack of clouds this evening will help temperatures drop quickly into the lower 30s by late this evening.

50s return to the forecast before a strong shot of arctic air sends temperatures tumbling to the teens by midweek. Stay tuned, more details on the forecast will be posted here this evening.