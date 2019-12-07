× Three Marian University teams contend for national titles

The Marian University football, volleyball, and women’s soccer programs made history this weekend.

The football team remains undefeated with a 12-0 record following Saturday’s NAIA semifinal victory over No. 6 Lindsey Wilson College. The No. 2 Knights beat LWC 34-24 after trailing 17-0 at St. Vincent Field. Marian advances to the NAIA National Championship game Dec. 21 against No. 1 Morningside in Ruston, Louisiana.

The volleyball team won its first national title Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa. The Knights beat Westmont in three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-21). The team finished its season 38-2.

The women’s soccer team fell to No. 1 Keiser University 2-0 Saturday in the NAIA National Championship game in Orange Beach, Alabama. The Knights finished their season 20-3-3.