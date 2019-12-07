Tracking sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Saturday morning! It is a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures nearly 30 degrees colder than Friday morning for parts of central Indiana. The combination of clear skies and calm winds this morning is also contributing to the formation of heavy frost! Despite the cold morning, we will still have bright weather throughout the day with seasonal highs as we head into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower to mid-40s by 3 PM.

Indianapolis is hosting the Big 10 Championship tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium! Kick-off set at 8:00 PM and higher pressure over the Ohio Valley will keep downtown Indianapolis dry through the evening hours. After midnight, cloud cover will increase, and lows will not drop as much as they did this morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Sunday morning.

We are going to end the weekend on a dry note, but skies will turn mainly cloudy on Sunday. The additional cloud cover will be associated with an approaching system that will bring rain early in the work week. Southerly winds the next couple days will help temperatures to climb above average and into the 50s!

Don’t get used to the milder weather through! An arctic blast arrives midweek and temperatures will take a plunge on Tuesday. Wind chills by Wednesday morning could dip into the single digits or even near zero!