Wisconson pounds Indiana 84-64

Kobe King scored a career-high 24 points and Nate Reuvers added 20 as Wisconsin dominated Indiana 84-64, Saturday afternoon in Madison.

With the win, the Badgers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) extend their home winning streak over the Hoosiers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) to 17 games, as the last IU win in Madison came in 1998. Wisconsin shot 54% from the field and 40% beyond the three-point line while committing just four turnovers en route to a victory in their first league game of the season.

Al Durham led the Cream & Crimson with 17 points while Justin Smith (10) and Devonte Green (10) also chipped in with double-figures.

Next up for Indiana will be UConn on Tuesday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. in Bloomington.