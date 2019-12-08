1 dead inside vehicle found in Plainfield pond

Posted 11:29 AM, December 8, 2019



PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A body found inside a vehicle discovered in a pond in Plainfield has prompted an investigation, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Police say a passerby noticed tire tracks leading from the roadway to the water in the 3700 block of Newberry Road while on a walk around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle and found a body inside. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

