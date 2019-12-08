Carmel police ask for help identifying Christkindlmarkt vandals

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is seeking the public’s help to assist in identifying suspects accused of vandalizing the Carmel Christkindlmarkt.

According to police, the vandalism occurred early Sunday, Dec. 8, when the unknown suspects entered and vandalized one of the stores at the Christkindlmarkt.

Police say the damage to the store was significant enough to prevent the store from opening on Sunday, but gave no other specifics as to what the damage or vandalism entailed.

Security cameras caught the suspected vandals on video with police asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos to contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580.