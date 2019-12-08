Cloudy and mild end to the weekend; shower chances rise tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are going to have another quiet day around the state, but you will notice more cloud cover throughout the day as our next storm system approaches the Midwest. Southerly winds this afternoon will pick up in speed and should help temperatures rise above average! Highs are going to peak into the lower 50s, meaning temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal for December 8. Today will be a great opportunity to hang up any outdoor holiday decorations before showers arrive and temperatures drop this week!

A stray shower cannot be ruled out this evening with rain chances rising after midnight. The rain will become more scattered across the state by Monday morning’s commute. You will want to keep the rain gear nearby with showers, cloud cover and breezy conditions persist through the afternoon. Highs should still rebound into the mid-50s despite the rainfall. However, once the cold front sweeps over the state Monday evening, temperatures begin to drop.

Some of the rain could turn to snowflakes early Tuesday morning as temperatures continue to fall. Lows will plummet into the teens early Wednesday morning with single-digit wind chills! Highs midweek will struggle to rise above the 30° mark but should turn more seasonal again by Friday.