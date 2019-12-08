IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to looming impeachment vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's congressional delegation is preparing for a potential impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, with all signs pointing to lawmakers splitting their votes along party lines.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) issued a statement this past week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indicated the House would move forward with drafting articles of impeachment.

“Speaker Pelosi has made the right decision. In fact, it’s the only reasonable decision she could have made when faced with the facts our impeachment inquiry has uncovered. I have been heavily involved in this process, participating in a number of depositions and hearings with principled public servants and military officers. They all led us to the same conclusion: the president abused his power, compromised our national security for personal gain, and violated his oath of office," said Carson, who participated in several impeachment hearings as a member of the House intelligence committee.

“These offenses are egregious. Congress would not be doing its job if we did not condemn this unacceptable behavior through the strongest oversight tools at our disposal. It’s unfortunate that we have reached this point, but the president’s actions have left us no choice. We must move forward with this process in order to secure the tenets of our democracy and protect the republic."

On the other side of the aisle, many Indiana Republicans call the proceedings a 'sham' and say Democrats are moving too fast.

"Speaker Pelosi never wanted an outsider like President Trump, and (Democrats) have been trying to impeach him for two years," said Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN). "I look forward to arguing the facts of the case - not opinions and hearsay - in the Senate trial."

"The impeachment is a sham and has turned DC into a circus," said Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) on Twitter. "Americans see right through the political nonsense."

