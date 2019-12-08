IN Focus: New era at Statehouse as Huston named speaker-elect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We now know who will likely replace Indiana’s longest serving House Speaker, Brian Bosma, after the 2020 legislative session.

State Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers plans to work closely with Bosma after being announced as the speaker-elect Monday.

Huston previously served as deputy speaker pro tempore and was also the co-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which crafts Indiana’s $34 billion biennial budget.

During the current session, he will be concentrating on training to be the next speaker.

Huston said there’s nothing he values more than education.

“Anybody that knows me, knows the appreciation and gratitude I have for teachers, and I don’t anticipate that will ever change,” said Huston.

He also expressed his interest in healthcare concerns.

“We are going to do everything we can to lower healthcare costs for Hoosiers while improving Hoosier health. That’s an area we know we have got to get better at. We’ve got to be healthier in Indiana,” said Huston.

When asked how his leadership style will differ from that of current Speaker Bosma, Huston said that is to be determined. However, he did note he may lean on leadership more than Bosma has in the past. He said he wants to maintain a respectful environment across the aisle.

“I appreciate a place where we can agree to disagree, but we can also say that we really enjoy each other,” said Huston.

Bosma said he hopes to have Huston sworn in by the full House as the session closes next year.

The short 2020 legislative session will begin on January 6 and end by March 14.

Lawmakers from around the state, including Governor Eric Holcomb, provided statements of congratulations: