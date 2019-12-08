IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana lawmakers approaching the looming vote on impeachment in the House of Representatives? What are the political implications for 2020?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel, Laura Wilson and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news from Washington, and from the Statehouse, where lawmakers are preparing for next year's session.

Join us again next week -- our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.