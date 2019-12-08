Indiana to play Tennessee in Gator Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 30: Peyton Ramsey #12 and Caleb Jones #77 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate a touchdown in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 30, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Indiana (8-4, Big Ten) vs Tennessee (7-5, SEC), Jan. 2, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Indiana: WR Whop Philyor, 69 catches, 1,001 yards, five touchdowns.

Tennessee: WR Jauan Jennings, 57 catches, 942 yards, eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have won eight games for the eighth time in program history and first time since 1993. They haven’t won nine games since 1967.

Tennessee: The Volunteers were 2-5 after losing at Alabama on Oct. 19 but have reeled off five straight wins, their longest streak since opening 5-0 in 2016.

LAST TIME

Tennessee 27, Indiana 22 (Jan. 2, 1988, Peach Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Indiana: This is their first appearance in the Gator Bowl and first in a bowl played in Florida. It’s their 12th bowl appearance in school history.

Tennessee: This will be the Vols’ sixth appearance in the Gator Bowl and first since 1994. This is their 53rd bowl overall.

