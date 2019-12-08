× Police ask for public’s help with finding Brownsburg mother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a Brownsburg woman who has been missing for several days, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

Police say 35-year-old Diana Humphrey — a mother of four— is missing. Her family reported her missing on December 3 after not hearing from her for over 24 hours.

Detectives checked Humphrey’s home and did not see any signs of foul play.

Humphrey is five feet four inches tall, weighs roughly 175 pounds, and she has brown eyes and brown hair.

An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Those with information on Humphrey’s whereabouts should call the Brownsburg Police Department Investigations Division at 317-852-1109 or Det. Sgt. Jacque Bass at 317-852-1109 ext. 2104, jbass@brownsburgpolice.org.