Police search for 17-year-old girl missing from Tippecanoe County

Posted 10:00 PM, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38AM, December 9, 2019

Photo of Elizabeth Henry provided by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say Elizabeth Henry was last seen at her home in Tippecanoe County on Saturday, December 7.

She is five feet and six inches tall, and she weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321.  You can also report info through the We-Tip hotline by calling 1-800-78-Crime (1-800-782-7463).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.