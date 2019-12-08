× Police search for 17-year-old girl missing from Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say Elizabeth Henry was last seen at her home in Tippecanoe County on Saturday, December 7.

She is five feet and six inches tall, and she weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321. You can also report info through the We-Tip hotline by calling 1-800-78-Crime (1-800-782-7463).