Police seek public's help in finding missing Brownsburg mother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Brownsburg woman who has been missing for several days, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

Police say 35-year-old Diana Humphrey — a mother of four– is missing. Her family reported her missing on December 3 after not hearing from her for more than 24 hours.

Detectives checked Humphrey’s home and did not see any signs of foul play but were not able to locate Humphrey.

Humphrey is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighs roughly 175 lbs, has brown eyes and brown hair.

An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Those with information on Humphrey’s whereabouts should contact the Brownsburg Police Department Investigations Division at 317-852-1109 or Det. Sgt. Jacque Bass at 317-852-1109 ext. 2104, jbass@brownsburgpolice.org.