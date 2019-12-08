× Police seeking assistance locating missing Tippecanoe 17-year-old

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, Elizabeth Henry was last seen at her residence in Tippecanoe County on Saturday, Dec. 7, and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Elizabeth is described as being a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall and 115 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone having information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321. You can also report through the We-Tip hotline by calling 1-800-78-Crime (1-800-782-7463)