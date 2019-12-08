× Rain moves in to start the new week; arctic air on the move

Feeling more like mid-November. Indy hit a high temp of 53° today. The mild air is sticking around a short while longer before arctic air slides south and sends temperatures tumbling to the teens by mid week.

So, enjoy the “warmer” weather while you can. Tonight is a perfect evening to enjoy the Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. No rain will obstruct your view. We stay dry until early Monday morning.

Our rain chances rise quickly after midnight and we’ll likely see showers in our west/southwestern counties by 2 AM. Showers become more widespread by the morning commute, so have the umbrella ready to go as you’re heading out the door on Monday.

Monday is going to be a wet day. We keep rain chances around through the afternoon before they finally start to east Monday evening.

Monday’s temperatures will be very mild. We start the morning off in the upper 40s, lower 50s. By the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures rise a few degrees warmer than we saw on Sunday. However, breezy conditions and wet weather means it really won’t feel quite as nice as we were on Sunday afternoon.

The air takes a southerly dive by Tuesday though. Frigid arctic air has been bottled up to our north. Our wavy weather pattern shakes things up again and releases some of that cold air early this week.

By Tuesday morning, the warmest of the day will be right around midnight. Temperatures will quickly dive to the mid 20’s by the morning commute and only rebound into the low 30’s on Tuesday afternoon. A few isolated snow showers will be possible early Tuesday morning, with any lingering moisture still left overhead. Most of us won’t see the snow. What will really be the concern is moisture that’s left on the ground from Monday. As temperatures quickly fall below freezing, that moisture could freeze and cause some slick spots on the roads. Use extra caution Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead, our shot of arctic air won’t last long. Temperatures ease back to seasonal conditions by the end of the coming work week. Beyond this week, there is no strong signal for above or below average temperatures in the 8-14 outlook. However, this is still far out and could change. We will keep you posted to any changes to the forecast as new data comes in. Stay tuned! And stay warm this week!