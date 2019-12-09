× 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, responders were called to the scene of a crash on State Road 32 East, just east of County Road 900 East.

Authorities say a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling west on SR 32 when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Dodge Ram that was traveling east.

The driver of the Grand Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ram was taken to St. Franciscan Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.