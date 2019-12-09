× 2 people sought after teen fatally shot in Kokomo; victim’s sister arrested

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police arrested the sister of a 15-year-old who was shot to death Sunday night as officers search for two more individuals.

Kokomo police responded to a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting at Lincolnwood Apartments. Additional calls indicated that a person was down at that location.

Officers arrived to find 15-year-old Dalton Wayne Fisher suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Kokomo police arrested Fisher’s sister, 22-year-old Kyli L. Fisher, on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun without a permit and dealing a controlled substance.

According to police, the two had traveled to Lincolnwood Apartments in a black Pontiac Grand Prix to sell marijuana. Once they arrived, two males got into the Pontiac, leading to an altercation in which shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing the two males running from the vehicle.

Police are looking for the two individuals. Witnesses described one as a light-skinned black male, about 5’6″-5’7″, with a thin build and a distinct flat nose. He wore dark clothing. The second person was described as a black male, shorter in height, with a thin build and dark clothing

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).