A Mission to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Todd Spenneberg and his wife are helping make life a lot easier for neighbors they know and families they don't know. The Boone County Community Chest is open on Saturdays serving people who may have trouble making ends meet. Todd provides clothes for people who are in need along with Freedom Church of Lebenon who provides food pantry items.

In October, it's a Halloween party complete with a special sensory event for autistic children. For Thanksgiving, the Boone County Community Chest partners with the Boone County Sheriff's office to deliver hot meals and groceries. Then, for Christmas, Santa makes a special appearance! This entire effort started because of a childhood experience Todd will never forget. Because of his commitment to making life better for those around him, FOX59 and Community Health Network are happy to honor Todd Spenneberg as the November Community Hero of the Month.

If you would like to nominate someone you know as Community Hero, click here.