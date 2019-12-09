× A wet start with a wind shift to cold tonight!

Areas of steady rain, along with mild temperatures to start your workweek! Rainfall amounts will range between 1/2″ to an 1″ in some locations by sunset. As a cold front moves closer this afternoon, winds will become breezy from the southwest at 8-17 mph.

This evening, scattered showers will continue as the cold front enters the state. The “FROPA” (frontal passage) will happen between 7pm and 10pm. This will usher in sharply colder air and a few flurries. Some patchy ice may develop, while temperatures fall into the upper 20’s by sunrise. Most roads should be fine.

Wind chills in the teens tomorrow morning and for most of the day, as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 30’s. Winter cold is back but snowfall still lacking for this workweek!