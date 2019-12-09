× Adam Vinatieri: Surgery not necessarily the end to 24-year career

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Adam Vinatieri’s 24th season is over, but he’s not willing to concede there won’t be a 25th.

The most prolific and decorated kicker in NFL history will undergo surgery on his left knee Wednesday to repair meniscus and patellar issues that have contributed to the worst season of his career.

The decision was made following extensive consultation with the Indianapolis Colts and a reinforcing opinion from noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, who will handle the procedure.

But the decision – do the surgery now – offers a glimpse into Vinatieri’s mindset.

Dr. Andrews and Colts orthopedic surgery Tom Klootwyk told him that if he ever wanted to kick again, the surgery had to be done immediately. The normal recovery time is 4-6 weeks.

“Time is of the essence,’’ Vinatieri told CBS4/FOX59. “So we’re going to have the surgery.

“They told me it’s not going to heal on its own, that I have to get it fixed. They told me, ‘If you never want to play ball again, you just ride off into the sunset and you can fix it next year, in two years, in five years, whenever it’s bothering you.’’’

Opting for surgery is a clear sign Vinatieri, who turns 47 Dec. 28, isn’t ready to walk away. At least not yet.

“Two months from now maybe we’ll have a good understanding and four months from now we’ll have an even better understanding,’’ he said. “If it’s great or it’s terrible and we’re not coming back, at least we’ll know.

“But I promise you one thing: I’m gonna bust my dang ass every day from Wednesday until whenever to give myself a chance to see. If it’s there, it’s there. If it’s not, it’s not.’’

