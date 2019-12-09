WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee convenes as investigators lay out case for impeachment of President Trump

Bleed Blue Blood Drive returning to Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind - The Indianapolis Colts are letting fans show their spirit in a special way. The team's Bleed Blue blood drive is just around the corner. It's scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Blue stopped by FOX59, along with Stephanie Pemberton to talk about how participants can win some sweet gear!

