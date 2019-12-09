× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 50 ‘Colts Find New Way to Lose’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have now dropped their third straight game after finding a way to lose in Tampa Bay 38-35.

On Monday’s podcast, Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown the game and provide statistical context to the Colts’ losing skid.

But first, the fellas discuss Adam Vinatieri’s situation after the team placed him on injured reserve and Jack Doyle’s new contract, which will impact how Indianapolis approaches the offseason.

Be sure to join us for Thursday’s podcast when Hopkins is joined by Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths to preview the Colts’ upcoming game in New Orleans on Monday night against Drew Brees and the Saints.

