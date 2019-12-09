× Colts’ rookie receiver Parris Campbell placed on IR with broken foot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indianapolis Colts, at different ends of the longevity spectrum, have been placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

One, of course, is Adam Vinatieri. The veteran kicker will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair meniscus and patellar tendon injuries in his left knee. He’s in his 24th season and turns 47 Dec. 28.

The other: wideout Parris Campbell. He suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay. Campbell is 22 and was one of the Colts’ second-round picks in the April draft.

It remains to be seen if Vinatieri returns for a 25th season. If so, it’s hard to imagine that occurring with the Colts.

Campbell, meanwhile, very much figures into the team’s future even though his first season was marred by injuries. It began with an ankle injury in training camp and included hernia surgery and surgery to repair a fractured right hand before this last injury.

Campbell appeared in seven games and finished with just 18 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also had four carries for 34 yards. He suffered the broken foot early in the loss to the Bucs, but continued to play.

Frank Reich made it a point to have a “heart-to-heart’’ with Campbell on Monday.

“Just to encourage him,’’ he said. “First of all, I reassured him of our confidence and belief in him. As a player, no matter what round you’re picked, no matter what kind of college career you’ve had, you go through a year like he’s had (and) it can wear on you.’’

Reich told him to “stay positive and keep believing and get ready for next year.’’

Vinatieri and Campbell are the latest IR additions for the Colts, joining tight end Eric Ebron, wideouts Chester Rogers and Devin Funchess and defensive end Kemoko Turay.

