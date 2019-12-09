WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee convenes as investigators lay out case for impeachment of President Trump

Community Hero Kristi McCloud crocheting for a good cause

Posted 2:34 PM, December 9, 2019, by
Data pix.

Kristi McCloud has a special talent and hobby of crocheting. Every year she crochets for the homeless and for the holidays, she connected with the police department to connect with the community.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.