Conor Daly joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2020 IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Conor Daly has a new team for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series program. He is joining Ed Carpenter Racing.

In an online statement, Daly said he’s an “Indiana kid” and “it just feels right” to join Ed Carpenter’s team.

The U.S. Air Force will continue a partnership with Daly that originated three years ago.

Beginning with the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, the program expanded to include this year’s “500” and the season finale.

Daly will now race a U.S. Air Force Chevrolet in 13 of 17 NTT IndyCar Series races in 2020.

For the 12 road and street course events, Daly’s No. 20 will continue to pay tribute to fighter jets throughout America’s Air Force history. Similar to his striking 2019 livery, the car will showcase the iconic shark teeth war paint often carried into battle by the A-10 Thunderbolt, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning.

As Carpenter will race the No. 20 in the 2020 Indianapolis 500, Daly’s entry for Memorial Day weekend will feature a new number and a special edition livery.