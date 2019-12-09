× Indy Justice Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of the Indy Justice podcast investigates the disappearance and murder of Karen Jo Smith, and the conviction of her ex-husband Steven Halcomb.

Though Smith’s body was never found, the Marion County prosecutor developed a strategy which resulted in a murder conviction in 2004 without a body. The strategy is still considered quite unique and innovative and was shared with other prosecutors nationwide.

Her family and investigators who worked the case will share fresh details never reported in the case. To this day, Karen Jo’s body hasn’t been found.

