× Man in crash dies after being handcuffed by Daleville authorities; ISP investigates

Daleville, Ind. — The death of a man who was handcuffed after being involved in a crash has prompted an investigation by Indiana State Police.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, responders were called to mile marker 223 on I-69 in regards to a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and struck a tree.

When they arrived, Daleville officers and fire fighters found 24-year-old Dion L. Crittle, of St. Louis, Missouri, walking away from the crash. When he refused to stop, an officer and firefighter were able to “subdue and place Mr. Crittle into handcuffs” until they could figure out what happened, according to ISP.

At some point, officers and firefighters noticed Crittle was unresponsive on the ground, where he had been placed. They immediately rendered first aid and Crittle was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police say.

Crittle’s cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results.

The Daleville Police Department requested that ISP investigate the incident.

A preliminary investigation into the crash shows that Crittle was headed southbound in a black 2019 Hyundai on the on-ramp to I-69 from S.R. 67 when the vehicle left the roadway. The Hyundai proceeded through the interstate’s retention fence and into an open grass field before it struck a tree.

Investigations into both the crash and Crittle’s death are ongoing.