Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center gifts toys, clothing and food for 600 families

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of local families have been gifted coats, blankets, toys and food. It’s all thanks to the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center and its donors.

Jeffrey Sorrells wants to pick out the best gifts to surprise his four-year-old granddaughter. Toys, books, a winter coat – it can get expensive!

“You could probably see how quickly those little things add up,” said Sorrells.

Sorrell’s shopping trip was made possible by the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center. An annual event to help people, like him have hope this holiday season.

“A lot of people on social security like me,” Sorrells explained, “And we have to stretch that kind of far between medical bills and living expenses. It really, really helps.”

Jennifer Neer is the Annual Campaign Manager.

“Honestly, they’re overwhelmed,” said Neer when asked about how recipients feel after being gifted all of their items. “They’ll be able to receive a book, a toy, a blanket for the family, a stocking stuffer, a board game.”

People sign up in advance to receive the free donations. You’ll find toys on one side of the gym, but the other is packed with totes filled with food.

“They include basics of every meal that you would need for a holiday meal and a $15-$25 gift card to a local grocery store,” said Neer.

The center plans to feed and provide items for 600 inner-city families. A task that, Neer says, wouldn’t happen without the support of the community.

“The mission of Mary Rigg is to provide hope, help and opportunity and I think by providing Christmas and providing the cheer really defines that mission,” said Neer.

The Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center offers before and after school programs and a food pantry. Click here to learn more.