Save money when visiting Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo is a fun experience for young and old! So who's enjoying it most?

"I think Santa's Village is very enjoyable for our younger guests but around this time of year we find some of our older guests also really get into it as well," said Carla Knapp, public relations specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The house of mirrors is also part of the fun and comes with your zoo admission. It is challenging for little kids and adults as well. It looks simple but if you're not careful, you might face plant into a mirror, which is always entertaining. From exits to entrances, the kids can meet Santa and do it without anyone waiting in line.

"It's a time ticketed experience with Santa, and you do this online in advance. So on our busier nights, you know exactly when you can come jump in line. You and the kids can have a great experience meeting with Santa Claus inside of his study," said Knapp.

Just outside of Santa's area is a lit up tunnel. It's just yards away and is another favorite this year. It's the tunnel of lights.

"It is beautiful and after dark, you get this beautiful glow from the blue lights. We see so many people walking through here with their cameras out. They're snapping photos, they're recording their experience in here," said Knapp.

There are more than just a huge amount of light displays and a visit with Santa. Several of the animals will be out and active or visible from inside like dolphins in the giant aquarium.

"So there are California sea lions, walrus, brown bears, tigers and red pandas, all of these species are native to polar climates," said Knapp.

In case you're wondering, they have all kinds of beverages at the zoo and plenty of food as well and places to keep you warm if it's cold. Christmas at the zoo varies from $9 to $18. The most expensive is Friday and Saturday, and it's always less if you buy in advance online. You can also save even more money for Christmas at the zoo because there are discount tickets available at Donatos and at Teacher Credit Union locations around Indianapolis.