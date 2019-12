× UPDATE: K-9 bloodhound team finds 13-year-old Carmel boy safe

CARMEL, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff Department’s K-9 bloodhound team found a 13-year-old boy missing from his Carmel home.

The Carmel Police Department said the boy was found Monday morning around 9:50 a.m. He is safe.

We removed his name and his picture from this story because he is a juvenile.