Burglary suspect stopped by quick thinking neighbors with a Ring camera and fast feet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A possible burglar is thwarted by a Ring camera and two quick acting homeowners. It happened on University Avenue in Irvington.

The suspect came to Dan Capps door at 9 pm and began looking in his mailbox and fiddling with his window. That's when Capps got an alert from his Ring camera and began talking to the man through the device.

“Said he lost his dog. He asked if we’d seen a white dog or something," Capps said of the stranger talking about a pit bull.

Capps didn't buy the story, so he called his neighbor Phil King. King went for a walk to check out the neighborhood, and that's when he saw the man leaving a home. That homeowner said the suspect broke into his home by breaking glass on their front door, only King had no idea at the time. He thought the suspect could be one of the homeowners since they had recently moved in, and King hadn't met them yet.

"I really didn’t know what the guy looked like in the dark,” said King who, “Well I'm his neighbor, so I need to turn around and come back if that’s my neighbor. I'm like, "Hey what are you doing out here?" And, he's like, "Looking for my lost dog?”

King immediately put two and two together, and the suspect knew it. He took off running.

“I shot off after him. I'm like there ain’t no way you're gonna outrun me," King joked, adding that he caught up with the man, "I said, "Just gimme what you got." I said, "I'll let you go.”

King says the suspect threw a purse at him and ran off.

“Police said that they think he's the one that's been hitting a bunch of places around here," Capps said.