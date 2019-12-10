Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack pays for all holiday layaway balances at hometown Walmart store

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears runs off the field against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Hundreds of Walmart shoppers no longer have layaway balances to pay, thanks to Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Walmart in Fort Pierce, Florida, said the All-Pro paid off all active holiday layaway accounts through his Khalil Mack Foundation.

“We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly (grateful) for everything you have done for them,” the store wrote in a Facebook post.

Mack is a native of Fort Pierce. According to the Chicago Tribune, he paid for between 300 and 350 accounts totaling about $80,000.

Mack wasn’t finished giving back, however. WGN reported that Mack donated $2,000 last week to help a Pop Warner team raise enough money to make the trip to the Disney National Championship.

 

