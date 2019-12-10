Christmas decoration mischief in Indy, Knightstown prompts police investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. -- Police in Knightstown and Indianapolis are searching for a pair of Christmas Grinches.

Victims in both cities have reported damaged and stolen holiday decorations in recent days.

A string of lights and some inflatable dogs still adorn the front yard of a home on Indy's near west side, but the yard is missing one of the main decorations.

“It was a big snow globe, and they took time to unplug it from the plug,” said Denina Byrd.

Byrd shared a picture of her yard lit up with the giant inflatable snow globe that someone stole early Monday morning.

“It's disgusting, and it's unnecessary. They sell decorations at the thrift store. That don't cost very much, you know. It’s sad and disgusting,” said Byrd.

Police in Knightstown are also dealing with a separate but equally frustrating holiday crime.

At the Academy Place senior living center, the police chief says a group of teens damaged some of the holiday displays on Sunday, ripping down one of the candy canes lights and tossing it in the street.

“It's just sad someone would do that,” said Chief Chris Newkirk.

Chief Newkirk says a $1,000 reward has been offered for information on the suspects in the Knightstown vandalism, but if the suspects turn themselves in, they won't be prosecuted, and the reward will be donated to charity.

“We want to turn this into a life lesson for them, and why it's important to take pride in your community,” said Newkirk.

“It's just sad. I cried all day. It really hurt my heart,” said Byrd.