Cold blast underway, coldest air since mid-November

ARCTIC BLAST

The cold hit hard following the passing of a cold front late Monday night. The high temperature Tuesday of 37° occurred at midnight. Shortly after 1 am the thermometer at the airport fell below freezing and remained below freezing all afternoon long.

The temperatures were as much as 30-degrees colder than Monday and when combined with a blustery, northwest wind produced a wind-chill in the single digits.

This is the coldest here in 28 days, coldest since the record setting mid-November Arctic outbreak. Make no mistake, that was much more harsh here bringing all-time earliest single digits in Indianapolis and shattering several cold records. Temperatures went to the single digits, even below zero in outlying areas weeks ago. This cold is more impressive across the upper Midwest where lows dropped to -20° in some locations of northern Minnesota (Park Rapids -20°).

Skies will clear and temperatures will settle into the mid teens by Wednesday morning. Winds will be lighter but will still produce a few single digit chills overnight and early Wednesday.