Greenfield SWAT situation prompts police to request people in area take shelter

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An active SWAT situation in Greenfield has police requesting that people in the affected area take shelter in place for their own safety.

The Greenfield Police Department says the 700 block of West Main Street is the area impacted.

Police have listed the following street closures in relation to the SWAT situation:

Main Street (U.S. 40) closed from Wilson Street to Broadway Street

North Street closed from Wilson Street to Broadway

South Street closed from Center Street to Broadway Street

It is unclear at this time what caused the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.