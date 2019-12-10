IMPD seeking to locate man charged with burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a man wanted for burglary.

IMPD said a warrant was issued for Raymond Rivera on October 17, charging him with burglary.

Police said Rivera has distinctive tattoos down both on arms, including the Puerto Rico Flag on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raymond Rivera is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be reported at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477) or by visiting CrimeTips.org or P3Tips.com.

Police said using Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous.

If the information leads to a felony arrest, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.