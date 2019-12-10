Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61

WATCH LIVE: House Democrats announce articles of impeachment against President Trump

Posted 8:23 AM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, December 10, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: Marie Fredriksson of Roxette performs on stage at Palacio de Vistalegre on November 18, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency said Tuesday.

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s. Their single “It Must Have Been Love” was a smash hit featured on the soundtrack of 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

The Dimberg Jernberg agency said Fredriksson died Monday “of the consequences of a long illness.”

It “is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone,” the firm said.

Fredriksson became ill in 2002 and was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She underwent radiation treatment and had continued health problems.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

