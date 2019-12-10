× Public hearing on I-465 project gives residents a platform to voice concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Residents got to voice their concerns Tuesday as INDOT plans to re-configure parts of I-465.

The public hearing comes as INDOT plans the I-465 Reconfiguration Project as part of the I-69 Finish Line project.

The I-465 reconfiguration would add travel lanes on I-465, bridge replacements and proposed noise barriers along parts of the interstate.

The goal of Tuesday’s meeting was to hear the public’s thoughts on the process.

“We still have a long way to go and that’s why we are asking now,” Mallory Duncan, communications director for INDOT said. “Make your voice heard now. Submit those public comments and they will all be looked at and considered.”

INDOT says the project’s purpose is to improve overall traffic operation within these sections of I-465 by reducing congestion, meeting current design standards for ramp lengths and improving safety.

People wanting to learn more about the project, or submit their comments, can visit INDOT’s project page.